California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Yum China worth $54,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.75 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.