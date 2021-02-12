California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of TransUnion worth $45,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 834,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 584,364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6,185.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 420,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after buying an additional 413,481 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,664,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 379,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 276,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

TRU stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.99.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.