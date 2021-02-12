California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,411 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of The AES worth $39,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in The AES by 1,729.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES opened at $28.00 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

