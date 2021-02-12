California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 16,906 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Exact Sciences worth $43,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

