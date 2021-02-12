California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 20,986 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Northern Trust worth $43,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Northern Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $3,660,601. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

