California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 27,233 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Trimble worth $39,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $75.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

