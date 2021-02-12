California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,490 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Equifax worth $55,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $176.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

