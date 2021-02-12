California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,965 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Cardinal Health worth $39,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

