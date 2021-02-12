California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 71,060 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,060 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of StoneCo worth $40,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

