California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 7,301 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $42,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $318.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $321.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average is $256.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

