California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of KeyCorp worth $40,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.83 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

