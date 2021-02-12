California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of CDW worth $45,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Seeyond lifted its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $157.94.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

