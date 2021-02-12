California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 711,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Fortive worth $50,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,836,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortive by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTV stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.