California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Dover worth $42,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after buying an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dover by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

