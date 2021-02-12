California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,463 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $45,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

