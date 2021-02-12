California Public Employees Retirement System Has $38.98 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of SS&C Technologies worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 106,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

