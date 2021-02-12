California Public Employees Retirement System Has $39.40 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of HubSpot worth $39,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $431.76 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $438.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.45.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total transaction of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,657,685 shares in the company, valued at $649,166,022.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.