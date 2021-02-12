California Public Employees Retirement System Has $40.86 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Arista Networks worth $40,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $318.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.83 and its 200-day moving average is $253.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $324.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.05.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,118.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.30, for a total transaction of $929,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,561 shares of company stock worth $75,485,376. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

