California Public Employees Retirement System Has $42.32 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Teleflex worth $42,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFX stock opened at $406.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $396.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.