California Public Employees Retirement System Has $43.20 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Xylem worth $43,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after acquiring an additional 245,574 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $3,788,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $714,025.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $98.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

