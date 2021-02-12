California Public Employees Retirement System Has $43.61 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of W.W. Grainger worth $43,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

Shares of GWW opened at $374.15 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.