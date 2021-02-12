California Public Employees Retirement System Has $44.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373,585 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $44,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $59.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.