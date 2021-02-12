California Public Employees Retirement System Has $44.83 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Enphase Energy worth $44,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $199.08 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.67 and its 200-day moving average is $122.79.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

