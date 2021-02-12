California Public Employees Retirement System Has $48.46 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of ViacomCBS worth $48,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

VIAC stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

