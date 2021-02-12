California Public Employees Retirement System Has $49.26 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Paycom Software worth $49,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $407.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.56 and its 200-day moving average is $364.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.44, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total value of $430,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.39.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.