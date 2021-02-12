California Public Employees Retirement System Has $49.78 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Edison International worth $49,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

EIX stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

