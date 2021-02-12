California Public Employees Retirement System Has $50.69 Million Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of Erie Indemnity worth $50,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Erie Indemnity stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

