California Public Employees Retirement System Has $53.20 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of CBRE Group worth $53,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

