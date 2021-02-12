California Public Employees Retirement System Has $54.82 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,244 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of D.R. Horton worth $54,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

DHI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

