California Public Employees Retirement System Has $57.33 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Copart worth $57,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 486.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

