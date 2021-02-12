California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,389 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.29% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $43,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after acquiring an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 964.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 94,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $165.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.32. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

