California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,225 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of SVB Financial Group worth $47,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $500.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $509.70. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

