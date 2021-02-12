California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of M&T Bank worth $39,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB opened at $142.21 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $171.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.