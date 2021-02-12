California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,514 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Conagra Brands worth $42,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

