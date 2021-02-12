California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,411 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $52,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $456,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 673.8% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

