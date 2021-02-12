California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,557,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Kraft Heinz worth $53,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 89.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of -88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

