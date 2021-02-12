California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 976,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Valero Energy worth $55,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,150.95, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.