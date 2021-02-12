California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of PPL worth $52,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PPL by 363.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $14,056,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,405,000 after acquiring an additional 291,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 181,524 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.