California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.30% of Burlington Stores worth $52,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock opened at $265.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $271.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

