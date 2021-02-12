California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 176,117 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Realty Income worth $52,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

