California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 390,903 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,994,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,903 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Sirius XM worth $57,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

