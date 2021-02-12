California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,817 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 28,231 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $44,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,616,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $215,414,000 after buying an additional 2,086,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,542,000 after buying an additional 713,019 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after buying an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,890,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

