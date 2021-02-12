Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 260.60 ($3.40). 37,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 312,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.95.

About Calisen plc (CLSN.L) (LON:CLSN)

Calisen plc owns and manages energy infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business units, Calvin Capital and Lowri Beck. The Calvin Capital business unit procures, owns, and manages a portfolio of electricity and gas meters, primarily smart meters on behalf of energy retailers.

