Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Hits $6.72 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 54.1% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $210,193.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.07 or 0.03906620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

