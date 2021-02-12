CaluraCoin (CLC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39.00

CaluraCoin (CURRENCY:CLC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. CaluraCoin has a market capitalization of $13,583.36 and approximately $39.00 worth of CaluraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CaluraCoin has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. One CaluraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003083 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 159.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin Profile

CaluraCoin (CLC) is a coin. CaluraCoin’s total supply is 14,257,350 coins and its circulating supply is 14,224,482 coins. CaluraCoin’s official website is www.caluracoin.com.br

CaluraCoin Coin Trading

CaluraCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

