Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $41.87. 258,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 290,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,540,200 shares of company stock worth $67,472,334. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

