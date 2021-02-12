Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

