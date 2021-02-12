Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 38,003 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 281.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,003 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $339.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.26. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

