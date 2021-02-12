Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.11 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $594.47 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.14 and a 200-day moving average of $503.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 168.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,499,111 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

