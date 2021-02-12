Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $54,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,716,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after purchasing an additional 468,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.10.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

